Crime & Public Safety

‘I want to be your wife,’ Lowcountry teacher texted 12-year-old girl, report says

By Lisa Wilson

lwilson@islandpacket.com

January 10, 2018 03:41 PM

A Lowcountry teacher is facing charges after allegedly kissing, fondling and sending inappropriate text messages to a 12-year-old student, according to reports.

Allison Chilton, 27, of Manning, faces charges of criminal solicitation of a minor and third-degree criminal sexual conduct with a minor, according to multiple media reports.

The child’s father reported to the Dorchester County Sheriff’s Office that he found texts from Chilton on his daughter’s phone saying “I want to be your wife,” and “I want to hold you,” according to the Post and Courier newspaper.

Chilton teaches English language arts and math to special education students at Oakbrook Middle School in Ladson, according to the school’s website. Her profile on the school’s website says she has worked there for five years.

The student is an 8th grader, WCBD-TV reported.

Chilton was the girl’s teacher last year and was recently her basketball coach, according to the Journal Scene.

Chilton is accused of kissing and fondling the girl between Aug. 1 and Dec. 29, 2017, in court documents cited by Live 5 News television station.

She is free on $30,000 bond and has been placed on administrative leave by the school, according to WCBD.

