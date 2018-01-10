He sent her a video wearing a diaper and pacifier, report said. This Bluffton woman was not amused

A woman asked for law enforcement’s help Monday after she received messages from a man wearing a diaper with a pacifier in his mouth on Facebook in December.
The incident was reported from a home on Luray Street in Bluffton and happened Dec. 20, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The woman told a deputy that she started receiving messages from a man named “Steve Potts” on Facebook messenger.
When she asked the man what he wanted, he said he was “relapsing from drugs and needed someone to talk to,” the report said. The woman told a deputy that she did not “have a problem trying to help people like this,” and decided to let the conversation continue.
Never miss a local story.
On a later date, the woman and Potts were on a voice call on Messenger when Potts told her he would call her back. Instead of calling her back, the woman then received a video of Potts in a diaper with a pacifier in his mouth.
A person who identified herself as Potts’ mother then got on the messaging account and asked the woman “how do you like seeing him in a diaper?”
The woman then told Potts she was going to contact the authorities and he said he was sorry, the report said.
A deputy told the woman to block Potts’ account on Facebook. When the deputy tried to find Potts on Facebook, he was unable to because of the large amount of accounts under that name, the report said.
No charges or arrests were listed in the report.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments