A $15k Target shopping spree? Yep, and a Sun City man was surprised to get the bill

How can someone spend $15,000 at Target on a single day?
Ask the suspect who stole a Sun City man’s identity last week.
At about 5 p.m. on Jan. 4, a Sun City man called the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office to report an identity theft incident, according to a report from the Sheriff’s Office. The victim told a deputy that at about 8 a.m. that day he checked his credit card statement and noticed six charges for approximately $15,000 that he did not authorize.
The card issuer, Riverset Credit Union in Pittsburgh, Penn., told him the charges were made on Jan. 3 at a Target store. No further information about the transactions, including the location of the store, was available because the charges were pending, according to the report.
“...the credit union told him someone called in, provided his personal information to speak about the account and informed them ‘he’ was traveling and would be making large purchases,” a deputy wrote in the report.
If the suspect is identified, the man told the deputy he would pursue criminal charges.
The deputy advised the victim to ensure his credit accounts were frozen, in addition to checking his credit for other fraudulent activity.
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
