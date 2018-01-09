Barking dog awakens Hilton Head resident. Later, he finds two handguns missing

Two handguns were stolen from a car parked inside a garage on Graham Lane on Hilton Head Island last week, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident unfolded about 2 a.m. Tuesday, January 2, when a Hilton Head man was awakened by his barking dog. When he looked outside, he saw an somone walk past his front, outdoor staircase, according to the report. When checking his home later, the man noticed the console of his Jeep, which was parked inside his garage, had been opened. Two firearms—a revolver and a semi-automatic pistol—were missing, he told the Sheriff’s Offfice deputy.
The console of his daughter’s vehicle, which was parked in the driveway, had also been opened. The contents had been placed on the driver’s seat, but nothing was taken, the report said.
The back door to the victim’s basement had been left unlocked, as well as his Jeep and his daughter’s vehicle, the report said.
Never miss a local story.
The deputy provided the family with a case number and collected DNA swabs, as well as fingerprints from the areas that were believed to have been touched by the suspect.
Maggie Angst: 843-706-8137, @maggieangst
Comments