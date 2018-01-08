More Videos

  Train crash kills driver in Hardeeville

    The victim has been identified in the train vs. car crash that took place on Church Road in Hardeeville on Thursday night.

The victim has been identified in the train vs. car crash that took place on Church Road in Hardeeville on Thursday night. Delayna Earley Staff video
The victim has been identified in the train vs. car crash that took place on Church Road in Hardeeville on Thursday night. Delayna Earley Staff video

Crime & Public Safety

One month after fatal Hardeeville train crash, police ask for the community’s help

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

January 08, 2018 06:30 PM

One month after a man died in a crash with a freight train on Church Road, the Hardeeville Police Department is asking for the community’s help with the investigation, according to a city news release.

Carl Williams, 65, was inside a vehicle on the train tracks at the railroad crossing in Hardeeville on Dec. 7 when the car was struck by an oncoming freight train, according to a city news release at the time. Williams was the only one inside the vehicle, Jasper County Coroner Martin Sauls III said at the time.

Police believe there were two vehicles in the area that night, one on each side of the tracks, according to the release. As the investigation continues, police ask that any community members with information on what happened that night call the police department at 843-784-2233.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

