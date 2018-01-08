One month after fatal Hardeeville train crash, police ask for the community’s help

One month after a man died in a crash with a freight train on Church Road, the Hardeeville Police Department is asking for the community’s help with the investigation, according to a city news release.

Carl Williams, 65, was inside a vehicle on the train tracks at the railroad crossing in Hardeeville on Dec. 7 when the car was struck by an oncoming freight train, according to a city news release at the time. Williams was the only one inside the vehicle, Jasper County Coroner Martin Sauls III said at the time.

Police believe there were two vehicles in the area that night, one on each side of the tracks, according to the release. As the investigation continues, police ask that any community members with information on what happened that night call the police department at 843-784-2233.