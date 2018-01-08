Stock image
Crime & Public Safety

The Sheriff’s Office is looking for this person after a Bluffton-area shopping spree

By Joan McDonough

jmcdonough@islandpacket.com

January 08, 2018 04:40 PM

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking the community to help identify someone who allegedly used a stolen credit card at several Bluffton-area stores recently, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

suspect1

The person shown in video surveillance footage allegedly used a stolen credit card on Lowe’s on Malphrus Road on Dec. 21 and again at CVS and Target, both on Fording Island Road, on Dec. 22, according to the release on Monday afternoon. The suspect bought approximately $873 worth of items with the card.

Anyone with information can call 843-255-3310, Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-888-Crime-SC and refer to case 17S277669.

Joan McDonough: 843-706-8125, @IPBG_Joan

