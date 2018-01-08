Crime & Public Safety

They filled grocery carts with items and walked out of this Bluffton store, report says

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

January 08, 2018

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies are searching for five people who were seen on surveillance footage filling up grocery carts with items at the Bluffton Walmart on Thursday and walking out without paying.

The theft happened around 3:30 p.m., according to a Sheriff’s Office report. An employee told a deputy that three men and two women entered the store, filled four grocery carts with merchandise and left. The items included toys and soda and were valued at $893.17.

The five suspects left in three separate vehicles, the report said.

When a deputy looked at surveillance footage, he saw two males and one woman who appeared to be in their 20s or 30s and another male and female who appeared to be in their 30s to 40s fill up the carts.

One of the vehicles they left in, a gray Honda Accord, had a Georgia tag. However, the deputy was unable to read the tag number on the camera footage. Another vehicle was a white Chevy Impala. No information on the third vehicle was listed in the report.

No arrests were listed in the report.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

