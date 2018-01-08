Crime & Public Safety

Man looking for golf balls near Bluffton flyover finds something else altogether

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

January 08, 2018 01:03 PM

A man looking for golf balls in the area of the Bluffton flyover found more than he bargained for Sunday when he found a loaded, stolen gun instead.

The man discovered the black pistol around 11:15 a.m. on Salt Marsh Drive, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The man removed the magazine and found a single bullet in the chamber, the report said. The weapon was a black .22LC Caliber American Tactical pistol, the report said.

When a deputy checked the history of the weapon, he learned it had been reported stolen from Richland County.

The gun was taken into custody by the Sheriff’s Office.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017

    Just a few highlights from some of the craziest crimes caught by surveillance cameras in Savannah and the Lowcountry in 2017.

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 1:05

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017
Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames 0:32

Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames
'I blacked out:' Hilton Head bubble wrap killer confesses to murdering girlfriend 2:43

'I blacked out:' Hilton Head bubble wrap killer confesses to murdering girlfriend

View More Video