Man looking for golf balls near Bluffton flyover finds something else altogether

A man looking for golf balls in the area of the Bluffton flyover found more than he bargained for Sunday when he found a loaded, stolen gun instead.
The man discovered the black pistol around 11:15 a.m. on Salt Marsh Drive, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The man removed the magazine and found a single bullet in the chamber, the report said. The weapon was a black .22LC Caliber American Tactical pistol, the report said.
When a deputy checked the history of the weapon, he learned it had been reported stolen from Richland County.
The gun was taken into custody by the Sheriff’s Office.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
