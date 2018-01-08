Autopsy finds no signs of trauma in Bluffton man’s death at Lowcountry hotel

The cause of death of a Bluffton man whose body was found Friday morning at an area motel remained undetermined Monday after an autopsy found no obvious signs of trauma, according to the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
The body of Kevin Hill Jr., 35, was found around 10:15 a.m. at the NEXTHome Extended Stay and Suites off Fording Island Road.
A forensic autopsy was performed Saturday at the Medical University of South Carolina, according to a Sheriff's Office news release. No evidence of trauma or other obvious causes of death were discovered.
Forensic pathologists said further medical and toxicological studies will be necessary to determine Hill’s cause and manner of death.
Never miss a local story.
Anyone with information is encouraged to call Sgt. Doug Seifert at 843-255-3414 or Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CrimeSC.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments