Hilton Head couple charged after man ‘lost control,’ woman hurt, deputy assaulted

A Hilton Head Island couple was charged Friday after a deputy was allegedly assaulted and the woman injured, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Deputies responded to a report of domestic violence around 6:45 p.m., according to the report. The address of the incident was redacted from the report. When deputies arrived, they found the woman with a 4-inch cut on her forehead and a “severely swollen face,” the report said. A deputy wrote that the woman was “very intoxicated” and yelling while on her cell phone with her son as EMS treated her.
“I asked (the woman) to stop yelling, and she responded by throwing her smart phone at me, striking me in the left thigh,” the deputy wrote. Deputies then placed the woman under arrest and charged her with third-degree assault and battery before she was taken to a hospital.
Deputies then spoke with the man at the home. He told deputies that the woman had been drinking all day and that the pair was preparing to have dinner together when the woman asked him to cut a piece of meat they had cooked. When the man cut it, he discovered it was not fully cooked and told the woman it was cold.
Never miss a local story.
“(The woman) responded to his comment by calling him a f---ing a--hole,” the report said. “(The man) said (the woman) went into the kitchen, grabbed the tray of meat and threw it at him, striking him in the back. (The man) said (the woman) asked him if he wanted to escalate the situation, to which he replied, ‘yeah, let’s escalate it,’” the report said.
The man told a deputy that he turned around and hit the woman in the jaw with a closed fist, causing her to lose balance and hit her face on a corner of a wall inside the kitchen. He said he “lost control” during the incident.
Deputies noted in the report that there was evidence inside the home that a violent altercation had taken place, including damage to the wall that the woman hit when she was struck.
The man was charged with second-degree domestic violence and was taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
When the woman was released from the hospital, she was also taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments