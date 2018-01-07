This man had a real ‘accident’ after he was pulled over for speeding on Fripp Island

A 49-year-old man struggled to keep himself together after he was pulled over for speeding on January 5 on Fripp Island, according to a report from Sheriff’s deputies.
At about 10 p.m. on Friday, January 5, deputies responded to Tarpon Road and Yellow Perch Road to assist Fripp Island Security with a traffic stop they conducted for speeding, according to a report from the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Upon arrival, Fripp Island Security had the man detained in handcuffs, and the deputy began conducting interviews.
A security officer told deputies he conducted a traffic stop on a blue 2006 Toyota Tundra for speeding when the vehicle was traveling above the 15 m.p.h. speed limit.
While the security officer was conducting the traffic stop, the operator “exited the vehicle and became aggressive toward the officer.”
The officer told deputies while he attempted to detain the man, “a brief altercation ensued where all parties went to the ground.” During the altercation, the man was cut on his face and arms due to the fall.
EMS arrived to the scene, but the man refused to accept medical treatment. The man also refused to answer any questions asked by deputies, according to the report.
“During this time, I was able to smell the strong odor of consumed alcoholic beverage emanating from his person,” a deputy wrote in the report.
While searching the man, he again became combative and started kicking the deputy. He continued to disregard commands from the deputies as they attempted to escort him to the patrol car.
Once the man was finally seated in the patrol car, he began to vomit on himself, as well as poop his pants, the report said.
While transporting the man to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for his injuries and high level of intoxication, he continued to kick the rear glass of the vehicle and the passenger door, “in an attempt to cause damage”, according to the report.
When the deputy instructed him to stop kicking, the man replied, “(expletive) you and release me”, the report said.
After arriving at Beaufort Memorial Hospital, the man continued to kick deputies and hospital staff.
“(The man) was placed in ankle restraints by hospital staff and handcuffed to the bed by deputies for personal safety and to ensure he received proper medical treatment, without hurting himself,” a deputy wrote in the report.
Finally, the man was placed back into a patrol car, where he began to head-butt the rear glass of the car.
The man did not posses a valid driver’s license.
He was brought to the Beaufort County Detention Center and charged with second-offense driving under suspension and malicious injury to property for breaking the rear passenger door controls of the squad car.
