Hilton Head Man held ex by neck, pushed and hit her during fight, police say

A woman told police she went to her ex’s house to pick their child after hearing a known drug user was at the residence, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
She told police she engaged in a verbal argument with the suspected drug user but it was interrupted by her ex-boyfriend.
The ex-boyfriend threw her to the ground and hit her in the face with an open hand the woman told police.
Another witnessed said they witnessed the man holding the woman against a car by the neck. The witness said it appeared the man was trying to remove the woman’s clothes.
Deputies were unable to make contact with the ex-boyfriend. An arrest warrant for domestic abuse was issued.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
