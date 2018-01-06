Bluffton man threatens son with butcher knife during argument, according to police

A Bluffton man threatened his son with a butcher knife during an argument Wednesday, according to Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office reports.
The son, his wife and two children have been living in his father’s home for several months.
The argument started when the grandfather was yelling at his five-year-old granddaughter, the report states. It states the grandfather referred to the child as a “liar” several times to police.
The son confronted his father about the way he was treating his daughter, according to the report. Both parties agreed it turned into a heated verbal argument.
After some discussion with police, the grandfather admitted to grabbing and pointing a butcher knife at his son. He then later said he did not have a butcher knife, according to the report.
Yet, several other family witnesses confirmed a butcher knife was grabbed by the man.
The son refused to press charges against his father. He also said he wanted to move out of the residence but had no where else to live.
