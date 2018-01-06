stock image
Crime & Public Safety

Man pushed, punched woman while she held their young son in Bluffton, police say

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

January 06, 2018 05:53 PM

A woman told police her son’s father was picking him up on New Year’s Eve when an argument erupted, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The father wanted to look through the woman’s phone, the report states.

When the woman refused, the man pushed her while holding the couple’s young son. He then punched her in the forward and grabbed her by the hair, the report states.

The woman asked to press charges against the man — who had left before police arrived.

Deputies noted a one inch square of hair missing from the back of the woman’s head. They also noted an area of swelling on the woman’s forehead.

An attempt to contact the father at his mother’s house failed.

A warrant for domestic violence was issued by the judge for the incident.

