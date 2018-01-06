Driver missing, car overturned in Saturday morning crash on Roesida Road in Beaufort

The Burton Fire District responded to a vehicle accident on Roseida Road in Beaufort just before 6:30 a.m. Saturday morning, according to a Fire District release.
Firefighters arrived to find the vehicle lying on its roof, the release said. The driver was nowhere to be found.
Attempts to use thermal imaging to locate the driver were unsuccessful, the release stated.
According to the release, the crash was the fourth the Fire District had been called to in 24 hours, and the seventh they’d dealt with since Wednesday’s snow storm.
