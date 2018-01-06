Jasper County Fire-Rescue Facebook page
Jasper County Fire-Rescue Facebook page

Crime & Public Safety

Person airlifted to trauma center after violent early Saturday crash in Hardeeville

By Michael Olinger

molinger@islandpacket.com

January 06, 2018 10:42 AM

UPDATED 3 HOURS 0 MINUTES AGO

The Jasper County Fire-Rescue Facebook page is reporting a serious accident that happened on Plantation Drive in front of Gaster Lumber in Hardeeville.

According to Garrett Lucas, spokesman for Jasper County Fire-Rescue, crews arrived on the scene just after midnight Saturday to find a vehicle overturned in the trees, and a man ejected from the vehicle.

The man was moved to a landing zone and then transported to a a trauma center at Savannah Memorial Hospital, Lucas said.

He had what Lucas characterized as “life threatening injuries,” though his current condition is unknown.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

It is also unknown at this time what role icy road conditions might have played in the accident.

Plantation Drive was briefly shut down early Saturday morning while crews removed the vehicle from the scene, Lucas said.

This story will be updated.

Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017

    Just a few highlights from some of the craziest crimes caught by surveillance cameras in Savannah and the Lowcountry in 2017.

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 1:05

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017
Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames 0:32

Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames
'I blacked out:' Hilton Head bubble wrap killer confesses to murdering girlfriend 2:43

'I blacked out:' Hilton Head bubble wrap killer confesses to murdering girlfriend

View More Video