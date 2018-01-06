Person airlifted to trauma center after violent early Saturday crash in Hardeeville

The Jasper County Fire-Rescue Facebook page is reporting a serious accident that happened on Plantation Drive in front of Gaster Lumber in Hardeeville.
According to Garrett Lucas, spokesman for Jasper County Fire-Rescue, crews arrived on the scene just after midnight Saturday to find a vehicle overturned in the trees, and a man ejected from the vehicle.
The man was moved to a landing zone and then transported to a a trauma center at Savannah Memorial Hospital, Lucas said.
He had what Lucas characterized as “life threatening injuries,” though his current condition is unknown.
It is also unknown at this time what role icy road conditions might have played in the accident.
Plantation Drive was briefly shut down early Saturday morning while crews removed the vehicle from the scene, Lucas said.
This story will be updated.
