A Shell Point home caught fire with someone trapped inside Friday night

A Shell Point home caught fire with someone trapped inside late Friday night, a Burton Fire District press release said.
Firefighters from both Burton Fire District and Beaufort/Port Royal Fire Department were dispatched to the scene on Windsor Road in Shell Point just after 10:30 p.m., the release stated.
They found smoke pouring from a mobile home upon arrival, and someone trapped inside the home, according to the release. The person was able to escape through the front door as firefighters entered the home.
Inside, firefighters found heavy smoke and “moderate fire conditions” in two rooms, the release said.
After putting the fire out, firefighters searched the premises for any victims, but did not find any. They remained at the scene for an additional two hours, the release said.
The report states that there were no working smoke detectors in the home, and that residents were awake and alerted to the fire by the smell of smoke. They tried to put it out themselves but were unable to.
Residents of the home were displaced by the fire, according to the report, and the Red Cross was notified.
Firefighters attribute the cause of the fire to improper disposal of smoking materials.
