Woman jumps from vehicle into Sea Pines road after argument over husband’s ‘flirting’

A woman was taken to Memorial University Medical Center in Savannah on New Year’s Day, and her husband charged with driving under the influence after an argument over flirting led her to jump from a moving vehicle in Sea Pines, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
The incident was reported around 1:10 a.m. in the area of North Sea Pines Drive and Greenwood Drive, according to the report.
A deputy arrived to find S.C. Highway Patrol and Sea Pines Security officers all ready there. The woman had already been taken to the hospital, and her husband had been charged with DUI.
The woman’s husband told the deputy that he and his wife had been at a restaurant to eat and have drinks. During their meal, the man said his wife accused him of flirting with a waitress and the two began to argue. The couple then drove to a friend’s house in Sea Pines where their argument continued. When they left their friend’s home to drive to their Big Dataw Point home, the man said his wife sat in the back seat with her dogs while he drove.
“(The husband) said (his wife) no longer wanted to have the argument and jumped out of the side door while the vehicle was in motion,” the report said. “(The husband) was going approximately 30 mph when his wife jumped out of the vehicle.”
The man said he stopped immediately, went to check on his wife and called 911. A security officer told the deputy the woman was unconscious and was taken to the hospital.
The deputy later spoke with the woman and asked her what happened.
The woman said she remembered arguing with her husband, but that she did not remember what followed. She did say the argument had not turned physical. When specifically asked if she had jumped from the vehicle, the woman said she did not remember.
She suffered scratches, but “nothing serious,” the report said.
