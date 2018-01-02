Crime & Public Safety

He sent notes, emails and voicemails to a Hilton Head bank teller. She didn’t like it.

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

January 02, 2018 01:27 PM

A Hilton Head Island bank employee reported being harassed Thursday after a man repeatedly returned to the bank, left notes and voicemails and sent her emails for several weeks.

The incidents were reported around 4:40 p.m. at South State Bank on Palmetto Bay Road, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

A manager met with a deputy and said one of her employees had been harassed by a male customer for several weeks. The man allegedly left the employee notes, emails and voicemail messages to mostly ask about banking issues, but also to “flirt,” the report said. The manager said the man comes to the bank almost every day, but avoids the business when a marked Sheriff’s Office vehicle is parked outside.

In one voicemail, the victim said the man asked her out on a date, the employee said. She also told the deputy that the man talks about her wedding ring and asked her to meet him at a restaurant after business hours.

In the wake of the incidents, the bank decided to terminate the man’s account and request that he be issued a trespass notice, the report said.

On the same day the report was made, the deputy was contacted by another Sheriff’s Office employee about the man causing a disturbance at a mental health facility off Dillon Road. Deputies served the man the trespass notice at the mental health facility, the report said.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

