Crime & Public Safety

This woman is suspected of using a stolen credit card in Bluffton. Do you know her?

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

January 02, 2018 12:34 PM

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies are attempting to identify a woman accused of using a stolen credit card to buy over $3,400 in merchandise from a Bluffton store.

The victim reported the card stolen from her wallet on Nov. 15 as she dined at Panera Bread in Bluffton, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The next day, the victim’s bank let the victim know that unauthorized charges had been placed on the card, including $3,439 worth of merchandise at Target.

Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity may call Cpl. R. Chin at 843-255-3515 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

