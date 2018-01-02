This woman is suspected of using a stolen credit card in Bluffton. Do you know her?

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies are attempting to identify a woman accused of using a stolen credit card to buy over $3,400 in merchandise from a Bluffton store.
The victim reported the card stolen from her wallet on Nov. 15 as she dined at Panera Bread in Bluffton, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
The next day, the victim’s bank let the victim know that unauthorized charges had been placed on the card, including $3,439 worth of merchandise at Target.
Anyone with information on the suspect’s identity may call Cpl. R. Chin at 843-255-3515 or Beaufort County Dispatch at 843-524-2777.
Never miss a local story.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
Comments