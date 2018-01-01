He was pulled over for crossing the center line. Then a deputy saw a ‘green leafy residue’

A Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputy pulled over a silver Hyundai on New Orleans road when it crossed the center line briefly around 2 p.m. on Dec. 31.
A “green leafy residue” was on the floor of the passenger’s side, according to the report. Scattered about were several White Owl cigar wrappers, which the deputy noted are “commonly used to smoke marijuana.”
He asked the man if there was anything illegal in the car, to which he mumbled an incomprehensible response.
The man then spoke on the phone with his boss about work matters, but ended the call when asked.
When asked a second time if there was anything illegal in the car, the man “repeatedly rubbed the back of his head and neck.”
The deputy pointed out the green residue on the floor, but the man said that it was from him spilling his ashtray earlier.
The deputy asked for consent to search the car, but the man said it wasn’t his so he “could not give or deny consent.” He was informed he could give consent to a search because he was driving the car, and when asked if there was marijuana in the car, the man replied “that’s all I got.”
He reached into the center console and pulled out a clear, plastic bag that appeared to have marijuana in it, the report said. While searching the vehicle, drug paraphernalia was found.
The man was charged with simple possession of marijuana.
