This man couldn’t explain how a Bud Light got in the car after being pulled over on New Year’s Eve

By Alex Kincaid

akincaid@islandpacket.com

January 01, 2018 03:31 PM

An anonymous complaint of a car driving at various speeds and crossing over the center line along Fording Island Road prompted an arrest on the morning of New Year’s Eve, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

A deputy pulled over a black Honda Accord around 5 a.m. on Dec. 31 when the driver didn’t use a signal when merging and then crossed over the center line on S.C. 170 in front of the patrol vehicle.

The driver said he was having a difficult time driving because the car was a stick shift and he was not used to it. He said the vehicle belonged to the man in the passenger seat next to him.

The deputy found the driver had multiple license suspensions, including driving under the influence.

He asked the man to step out of the car, and when he did, a blue 12-ounce can of Bud Light was on the driver’s seat.

The man told the deputy the beer can was not his and he “could not explain how it got in the vehicle.” He also said he thought his driver’s license was reinstated, the report said.

He was transported to the Beaufort County Detention Center and charged with driving under suspension and having an open container in a vehicle, according to the report.

The Beaufort County Detention Center inmate log shows the man was released later that day.

Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22

