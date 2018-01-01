New Year’s Eve turned violent in this Bluffton household. But who started it?

No one was charged in an alleged assault on New Year’s Eve because a “lack of evidence” made it difficult to pinpoint who started the commotion, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
Deputies responded to a call of assault and battery along Tabby Trail in Bluffton around 10 p.m. on Dec. 31. When they arrived, four people were interviewed and only one provided a written statement, which “provided no details of the assault.”
The man who provided the only written statement said he and his brother were inside the home when another roommate became violent and “came after” his brother for no apparent reason, other than he was drunk. While attacking his brother, the man said the roommate grabbed his throat, threw him to the ground and punched him in the head.
Deputies noted the brother appeared “disoriented and confused” and did not respond to questions, according to the report.
Never miss a local story.
The two brothers had head injuries but refused to be taken to the hospital, against the advice of paramedics, the report said.
The girlfriend of the roommate who allegedly started punching the others said the two began arguing in his bedroom when she wanted to go home. She tried to leave the bedroom, but her boyfriend blocked the door and allegedly pushed her into a wall, the report said. She was able to get out of the room when he leaned against a table, giving her a moment to flee, she told deputies.
She said she went into the room where the other two were sitting when her boyfriend came out of the bedroom and “for no reason” grabbed his roommate by the throat.
She then ran and hid under the back porch because she feared her boyfriend was trying to get to her.
Deputies noted the woman appeared to be “under the influence” and did not have any dirt or mud on her clothing, which “was inconsistent with her statement.”
The man accused of assaulting the others told deputies everyone had been drinking. He said he walked into the living room and his roommate and the roommate’s brother both began punching him. He then pushed the two away, which caused them to fall to the floor.
He denied attacking anyone, and said he was acting in self-defense.
Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22
Comments