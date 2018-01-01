File.
Crime & Public Safety

Here’s how many DUI arrests were made in Beaufort County on New Year’s Eve, Day

By Alex Kincaid

akincaid@islandpacket.com

January 01, 2018 11:06 AM

The New Year isn’t starting on a high note for everyone.

According to the Beaufort County Detention Center inmate log, there were 16 arrests for driving under the influence on Dec. 31 and Jan. 1.

There were also several arrests involving open containers, controlled substances and public disorderly conduct, according to the log.

Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office spokesman Capt. Bob Bromage said there weren’t any DUI checkpoints by the Sheriff’s Office on New Year’s Eve.

DUI, open container charges on Dec. 31:

▪  The Bluffton Police Department made four DUI arrests

▪  The South Carolina Highway Patrol made four DUI arrests

▪  The Port Royal Police Department made one DUI arrest

▪  The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office made one arrest for an open container

DUI, open container and other charges on Jan. 1:

▪  The Bluffton Police Department made four DUI arrests

▪  The South Carolina Highway Patrol made three DUI arrests

▪  The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office made one arrest for an open container, one arrest for a controlled substance and one arrest for public disorderly conduct

Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22

