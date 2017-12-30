stock image
stock image

Crime & Public Safety

Car running and window down at Hilton Head gas station — it gets stolen, says police

By Teresa Moss

tmoss@islandpacket.com

December 30, 2017 08:29 PM

A man left his 1997 Mitsubishi Diamante sedan with the engine running and the window down at a Hilton Head convenience store Friday afternoon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

He was inside the store for about 40 minutes — long enough for the vehicle to be stolen, according to the report

Inside the vehicle was $2,000 in cash, the report states.

Surveillance video of the store shows three people exiting a vehicle near the sedan. The individuals all entered the store and made a purchase, the report says.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

As the three people left the store, one of the individuals entered the Mitsubishi and drove off, the report states.

Due to the surveillance video deputies were able to track down some leads on the stolen vehicle.

The owner of the vehicle was ticketed for leaving a vehicle it with the engine running.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017

    Just a few highlights from some of the craziest crimes caught by surveillance cameras in Savannah and the Lowcountry in 2017.

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 1:05

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017
Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames 0:32

Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames
'I blacked out:' Hilton Head bubble wrap killer confesses to murdering girlfriend 2:43

'I blacked out:' Hilton Head bubble wrap killer confesses to murdering girlfriend

View More Video