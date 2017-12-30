Car running and window down at Hilton Head gas station — it gets stolen, says police

A man left his 1997 Mitsubishi Diamante sedan with the engine running and the window down at a Hilton Head convenience store Friday afternoon, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
He was inside the store for about 40 minutes — long enough for the vehicle to be stolen, according to the report
Inside the vehicle was $2,000 in cash, the report states.
Surveillance video of the store shows three people exiting a vehicle near the sedan. The individuals all entered the store and made a purchase, the report says.
As the three people left the store, one of the individuals entered the Mitsubishi and drove off, the report states.
Due to the surveillance video deputies were able to track down some leads on the stolen vehicle.
The owner of the vehicle was ticketed for leaving a vehicle it with the engine running.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
