Deputy wrestles, draws gun on suspects during Bluffton domestic dispute

A Bluffton domestic dispute call ended in a Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputy drawing his gun, according to a police report.
The deputy responded to a parking lot in Bluffton where a couple were reported arguing Friday night. He immediately asked the male in the argument to remove his hands from his pocket.
The man refused to do so at first, the report states.
During the conversation the man said he didn’t have any identification and also gave a false name, the report states.
When the deputy tried to question the female about the argument the man “advanced” toward the deputy, the report states.
The man struck the deputy in the chest during the advance, it says. The deputy was able to pin the man on the back of the vehicle but the suspect continued to resist, the report states.
At some point during the situation the woman advanced on the deputy as well. She was told to get back in her vehicle, which she didn’t do.
The deputy was able to get the man to the ground via a “straight bar arm take-down”, the report states. At this time the woman advanced a second time on the deputy, the report states.
The deputy pulled his sidearm at the woman and told her again to get back in the vehicle. The woman stepped back at about the same time other deputies arrived on the scene, the report says.
The man was charged with assault and battery.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments