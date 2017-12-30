Hilton Head grocery theft suspect ends up unconscious after scuffle, police say

A Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputy arrived at Whole Foods to find a theft suspect unconscious with labored breathing and blood coming from his mouth, according to a police report.
Two whole foods employees and a Coastal Security officer had the suspect pinned with his hands cuffed at the front, the report states.
The employees told police the man filled a cart with multiple items including fish and beer before leaving the store without paying. An employee asked the man to stop as he left the store.
The man told the employee he couldn’t stop because he needed to eat, according to the report. The employee told the man he would give him some food if he returned the stolen items.
At that time the man became aggressive and started throwing bottles of beer at the employee, the report states. It states, the employee tackled the suspect to the ground and held him in a headlock until police arrived.
During the scuffle the employee was punched by the suspect and poked in the eye by a walkie talkie antenna, the report states.
Deputies immediately called for EMS upon arrival on the scene due to the condition of the suspect, the report states. A deputy also retrieved the drug Narcon from his vehicle because he knew the suspect was a known drug user.
The suspect was transported to Hilton Head Hospital for treatment of his injuries, the report states. He also was charged with Assault and Battery and Shoplifting.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
