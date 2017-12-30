file photo
Bluffton female uses knife to threaten brother after he drinks her soda, police say

By Teresa Moss

December 30, 2017 06:09 PM

A female grabbed a kitchen knife and started threatening her brother after accusing him of drinking her soda and not doing the dishes, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The brother responded to the accusation by saying she only did “half the dishes”. He told his sister he doesn’t only cut “half the grass”, the report states.

A kitchen knife was grabbed by the female because she felt her brother was “coming at her”, the report states.

The brother left the house once the knife was drawn, the report states. It states the sister then used the knife to cut up several of her brother’s clothes.

Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG

