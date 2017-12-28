From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017

Desiree Watson, 19, of Sheldon and her father could do nothing but watch as their family's home burned to the ground on Saturday after a propane heater caused a fire in the living room. This video shows firefighters battling the flames as they engulf the home.
Beaufort County Sheriff's Officers found Rebecca Melton dead in the condo she shared with her boyfriend Nick Evangelista in September 2014. Evangelista had already made a run for it. He was arrested in Florida on October 1, 2014. Here's his confession to the murder.
Beaufort and Port Royal plan to operate a new fire station in the Burton area on Jan. 1 that traditionally has been served by Burton Fire District, including properties that the city and town have annexed, for a fee. Burton says it can't serve Beaufort and Port Royal properties without payment. A formal agreement hasn't been reached.
Dash cam footage and audio from the dispatcher paint the story as the Bluffton police chased three suspects' vehicles in a high speed chase, reaching speeds of over 100 mph, from the New River area to the Talmadge Memorial Bridge on Monday, Nov. 27, 2017.
The bodies of Chaz Blanding and his uncle Robert Blanding have been found, their deaths have been ruled homicides some of the suspects have been arrested. This is all of the information that we know about the Blanding murders on St. Helena Island.
A Beaufort woman escaped an apparent brutal attack and house fire at this Battery Creek Road home on Wednesday, November 29, 2017. Beauton Byrd, 25, has been charged with attempted murder and arson in connection to the incident.