2017 was a crazy year in the Lowcountry. These videos prove it

More Videos 0:32 Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames Pause 0:46 Will it be icy? Here's your Beaufort County weather forecast through New Year's Day 0:33 Daufuskie Island is losing its longtime watering hole turned community center 0:42 Freezing rain forecast for Thursday in the Lowcountry - but when? 0:34 A look inside the Charleston Museum 0:44 This new road extension should help relieve Boundary Street congestion 1:29 Shark bites Florida man and will not let go 0:30 Beaufort mom called fat on flight home for holiday confronts insulter 1:41 St. Helena woman undergoes a ghouly transformation 1:46 Here’s what meteorologists were saying about Hurricane Irma on Friday Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

From drunk celebrities to machetes, 7 crazy Lowcountry crimes on video in 2017 Just a few highlights from some of the craziest crimes caught by surveillance cameras in Savannah and the Lowcountry in 2017. Just a few highlights from some of the craziest crimes caught by surveillance cameras in Savannah and the Lowcountry in 2017. Delayna Earley Staff video

Just a few highlights from some of the craziest crimes caught by surveillance cameras in Savannah and the Lowcountry in 2017. Delayna Earley Staff video