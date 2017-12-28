2017 was a crazy year in the Lowcountry. These videos prove it

From surveillance video to police body-camera footage, there were some crazy crimes caught on video in the Lowcountry and Savannah this year. Take a look (or re-look):
A drunk celebrity gets feisty with Savannah police officers
“Transformers” star Shia LaBeouf was arrested in July for behaving belligerently toward officers and bystanders in Savannah, police said. The ordeal began after LeBeouf asked a bystander and then a Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police officer for a cigarette but was told no, according to a police report.
Never miss a local story.
LeBeouf was asked to leave the area, but instead “started coming towards (an officer) in (an) aggressive manner,” the report said. He was arrested a short time later in the lobby of the Andaz Hotel. At one point he kissed an officer’s hand.
LeBeouf was later charged with three misdemeanors: obstruction, disorderly conduct and public drunkenness, police said.
This armed robber didn’t need a gun — he used a machete
In January, a man wearing a single white glove wielding a machete entered a Family Dollar store in Yemassee and demanded all the cash in the register, police said. The store clerks, who were visibly upset in the surveillance video, gave him about $700 to $800, and the man ran away, police said.
A night of chaos in the Savannah City Market
Shots were fired from a white SUV into a crowd in the City Market area of Savannah in July. Several 911 calls were made to report the shooting.
Savannah-Chatham Metropolitan Police chased the suspects, and the pursuit ended when the SUV ran into a group of pedestrians at Barnard and Bay streets. One pedestrian was killed as he pushed others out of the way. Two shooting suspects also died in the crash.
The third suspect — the driver — was arrested and charged with felony murder, party to aggravated assault and eluding police, authorities said.
He stole a rifle because the Russians told him to
The Berkeley County Sheriff’s Office said a man entered Big Buck’s Pawn Shop in Ladson in August and asked to see an AR-15 rifle, then loaded it, fled the store and shot the shop’s window.
The suspect was found in a wooded area behind the store and was charged with attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of a weapon, deputies said.
Forget the door. This man hacked through a wall
A tattooed man broke through the wall of a gas station in Okatie in October. When an alarm sounded, he fled.
Who needs a bag? These thieves used their pants instead
In October, two men took turns going into the manager’s office at the Yemassee Highway E-Z Shop, pulling down their pants, and stuffing them with boxes of cigarettes, police said. The pair then ran to a tan Kia Sol outside.
He’s no Robin Hood
In November, a man in red pants and a camouflage jacket stole a kettle full of donations for the Salvation Army while the bell ringer was looking the other way at a Kroger in Savannah. Several witnesses attempted to chase the subject but lost sight of him, police said.
Teen takes to the streets — Grand Theft Auto style
Bluffton police chased three vehicles fleeing the Southern Oaks neighborhood in November after a string of car break-ins were reported. A 16-year-old male driving a stolen Toyota Camry crashed in downtown Savannah, police said. Officers chased the vehicles to the Talmadge Memorial Bridge, with speeds reaching over 120 mph. The 16-year-old was charged with two felonies, police said.
Elsewhere in Georgia, a couple was caught on camera doing this to a restaurant owner and her daughter
In June, an argument began over cold food at the Quik Chik restaurant in Baxley. It turned physical when the female customer began attacking the restaurant owner, breaking her nose, police said. The owner’s teenage daughter tried to intervene, but a man punched her in the face, according to police. The two suspects were charged with aggravated battery and cruelty to children, police said.
Even alligators are trying to break into humans’ homes
A Mount Pleasant family woke up to find a 9-foot alligator had climbed a 15-foot staircase to reach their second-story porch in April. It had busted through a screen door and moved furniture. The state Department of Natural Resources was called, and the alligator was euthanized because it could not be moved.
Ashley Jean Reese: 843-706-8155, @Reese_Ashley
Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22
Comments