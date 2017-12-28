Suspect uses counterfeit bills at Bluffton store, deputies say. Do you recognize this person?

Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies are attempting to locate a person suspected of using two $100 counterfeit bills at a Bluffton store and leaving in a car with stolen tags.
The incident was reported about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Walmart on Bluffton Road, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.
The suspect used the bills to pay for merchandise before leaving in a Toyota Camry with tags that belonged to another vehicle, the release said.
Anyone with information about the person’s identity can contact Lance Cpl. M. Hardy at 843-255-3310, or call Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777.
