Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office
Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office

Crime & Public Safety

Suspect uses counterfeit bills at Bluffton store, deputies say. Do you recognize this person?

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

December 28, 2017 02:01 PM

Beaufort County Sheriff’s deputies are attempting to locate a person suspected of using two $100 counterfeit bills at a Bluffton store and leaving in a car with stolen tags.

The incident was reported about 3:15 p.m. Wednesday at the Walmart on Bluffton Road, according to a Sheriff’s Office news release.

The suspect used the bills to pay for merchandise before leaving in a Toyota Camry with tags that belonged to another vehicle, the release said.

Anyone with information about the person’s identity can contact Lance Cpl. M. Hardy at 843-255-3310, or call Beaufort County dispatch at 843-524-2777.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames

    Desiree Watson, 19, of Sheldon and her father could do nothing but watch as their family's home burned to the ground on Saturday after a propane heater caused a fire in the living room. This video shows firefighters battling the flames as they engulf the home.

Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames

Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames 0:32

Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames
'I blacked out:' Hilton Head bubble wrap killer confesses to murdering girlfriend 2:43

'I blacked out:' Hilton Head bubble wrap killer confesses to murdering girlfriend

A woman was hit by a truck while walking in Bluffton, this is where it happened 0:47

A woman was hit by a truck while walking in Bluffton, this is where it happened

View More Video