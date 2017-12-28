Crime & Public Safety

Sun City woman reports theft of over $5,600 after pretend grandson calls from jail

By Caitlin Turner

cturner@islandpacket.com

December 28, 2017 02:00 PM

A Sun City woman reported she was scammed out of $5,650 after a caller informed her that her grandson had been jailed and needed bail money.

The incident happened Dec. 20 at a Concession Oak Drive home and was reported the next day, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.

The woman told a deputy that a man who identified himself as Matthew Anderson called her from two different phone numbers. She said the caller told her that her grandson — whom he named — had been arrested and needed $5,650 to bond out of jail, the report said.

The woman then spoke to a person who claimed to be her grandson and asked her not to tell his parents, according to the report. The caller then provided the woman with a Bank of America account and requested that she deposit the money using money orders, the report said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

The woman went to a Publix grocery store to get the money orders and deposited the funds into the account under the name “Quick Bails Incorporated,” the report said.

Shortly after depositing the money, the woman believed that she had been scammed, according to the report. She said she called her grandson, who told her he was at work and had not been arrested.

The woman returned to Publix, but employees there refused to stop payment on the money orders, which she later learned had already been cashed, the report said.

No charges or arrests were listed in the report.

Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames

    Desiree Watson, 19, of Sheldon and her father could do nothing but watch as their family's home burned to the ground on Saturday after a propane heater caused a fire in the living room. This video shows firefighters battling the flames as they engulf the home.

Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames

Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames 0:32

Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames
'I blacked out:' Hilton Head bubble wrap killer confesses to murdering girlfriend 2:43

'I blacked out:' Hilton Head bubble wrap killer confesses to murdering girlfriend

A woman was hit by a truck while walking in Bluffton, this is where it happened 0:47

A woman was hit by a truck while walking in Bluffton, this is where it happened

View More Video