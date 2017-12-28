Bluffton man charged after car, foot chase with police - and possible overdose

A Bluffton man was taken to the hospital and later jailed after officers seized suspected fentanyl and other drugs following a car and foot chase, Bluffton police said.
Javon Hamilton, 28, was charged with driving under the influence, failure to stop, fleeing to evade arrest, possession of a Schedule I substance, possession of a Schedule I-V substance, and possession with intent to distribute within two miles of a school, according to a police department report.
A Bluffton officer attempted to pull Hamilton over about 7:15 p.m. Saturday in the area of Buck Island and Simmonsville roads for DUI suspicion, but the suspect sped away, the report said.
Hamilton’s vehicle turned onto Toy Fields Drive where he fled on foot, allowing the vehicle to roll into a tree, the report said. Officers apprehended Hamilton after a foot chase.
A search of Hamilton revealed 2.2 grams of what Hamilton told officers was fentanyl, along with seven oxycodone tablets and $2,200 in cash, the report said.
“While on scene it was discovered that Hamilton had taken something, and (he) began sweating profusely and nodding in and out of consciousness indicative of an opioid overdose,” the report said.
Emergency services responded to the scene, and Hamilton was taken to a hospital for evaluation. He was later released from the hospital and taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
According to detention center records, he was released on Christmas.
