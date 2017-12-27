Midlands woman allegedly stole, wrecked multiple cars, including patrol car, in chase

A Midlands woman allegedly went on crime tear Wednesday that included stealing three vehicles, including a Sheriff’s Office Patrol car, and wrecking them all before being arrested.
Mia Victoria Thornton, 21, has been charged with grand larceny and failure to stop for a blue light and siren, according to the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, which said other charges are expected.
The incidents allegedly involving the Sumter woman started around 8 a.m. near Eagle Road in Sumter County, the sheriff’s office said.
According to the incident reports, Thornton took her boyfriend’s vehicle without his permission. She reportedly wrecked that vehicle near Eagle Road and began walking toward town.
She then caught a ride with a Good Samaritan but, as they approached other traffic on Pinewood Road, she reportedly grabbed the steering wheel, forcing the vehicle into another vehicle. When the driver got out to check on the occupants of the other vehicle Thornton reportedly jumped in the driver’s seat and fled driving the vehicle in which she had previously been a passenger.
A few minutes later, Thornton reportedly wrecked that vehicle on Pinewood Road and again began walking back toward town.
A tow truck driver picker Thornton up and brought her back to the wrecked vehicle on Pinewood Road, where a trooper from the South Carolina Highway Patrol had responded and called for a deputy to assist.
Thornton was handcuffed and placed in the rear of the deputy’s vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. She was able to slip her hand from one of the cuffs and crawled through a porthole window into the front seat.
She then led deputies on a 15-minute chase with speeds that exceeded 100 mph that ended when she crashed through a gate and fence before plowing into a tree in the Sumter Industrial Park, the sheriff’s office said.
Damages at the Industrial Park business were estimated at about $15,000, according to the sheriff’s office, adding there has been no estimate of the Good Samaritan’s vehicle at this time. Damage to the patrol car is estimated at more than $10,000.
The case remains under investigation.
Thornton is being held at the Sumter-Lee Regional Detention Center and will have a bond hearing on Thursday.
