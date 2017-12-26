Stock image
Crime & Public Safety

Sleepy smoker gets surprise wake-up call from deputies

By Lucas High

December 26, 2017 03:21 PM

A local man was cited for marijuana possession early Monday morning after deputies found him asleep behind the wheel of his parked and running car, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Tuesday.

A pair of deputies was patrolling a parking lot in Okatie when they noticed a “suspicious vehicle running with the lights on,” the report said.

As the deputies approached, they discovered the owner of the vehicle was asleep, so they “knocked on the window until (the man) woke up,” according to the report.

When the man rolled down the window, “a strong odor of raw marijuana was revealed,” and a suspected joint was located in plain view inside the vehicle’s cup holder, the report said.

No other marijuana was found in the car, according to the report.

