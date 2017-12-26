Mystery bird lover leaves violent threats at Hilton Head park

Seven signs were stapled to trees or posts at Hilton Head Island’s Crossings Park threatening violence to anyone who harms birds, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Tuesday.
The signs, discovered Monday by a deputy on patrol in the area, reportedly read: “Dear park visitor, if ill (sic) see you hurting any wild birds, I will gun you down. AR 15 or .45, depending on weather. I don’t care about your age, race or anything else. I will take your life. Best regards, Anther (sic) park visitor.”
The signs were removed but kept as evidence “in case of future incidents,” the report said.
It was not immediately known who put up the threatening signs.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
