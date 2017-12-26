Report: Shoplifter double dips at Hilton Head grocery stores

A Hardeeville man is accused of shoplifting Saturday from two Hilton Head Island grocery stores on the same day, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Tuesday.
The man first hit the Kroger on Shelter Cove Lane, according to the report. Next up was the nearby Whole Foods.
The man was detained by Whole Foods employees who discovered the man was also in possession of stolen items from Kroger, the report said.
A Whole Foods manager contacted police as well as management at the Kroger store to inform them of the alleged theft, according to the report.
Among the items reported stolen were eggs, crab meat, rib eye steaks and an 18-pack of Heineken beer, the report said.
Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas
