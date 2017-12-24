A late night golf cart ride in Bluffton sent a woman to the hospital a man to jail

A 26-year-old Texas man was allegedly driving a golf cart recklessly late Saturday night and ended up sending a woman to the hospital, according to Bluffton Police Department.
Gerald Fawcett is charged with felony driving under the influence resulting in great bodily injury, according to online Beaufort County Detention Center records. He was booked around 2:30 a.m. Sunday and was released around 11 a.m. Information about his bond was not yet available in online Beaufort County court records Sunday night.
Bluffton police arrived at Gallavant Road and Gilded Street in the Palmetto Bluff area to find a woman who had fallen from a golf cart and was bleeding from her head and face, police spokeswoman Joy Nelson said. The woman was taken to Savannah Memorial Hospital for medical treatment.
Fawcett had allegedly been driving the golf cart while intoxicated and was still intoxicated when police arrived, Nelson said. Fawcett failed field sobriety tests and his breath indicated his blood alcohol content was at 0.13.
