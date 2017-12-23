Disgruntled Target employee leaves job in Bluffton with a police escort, report says

Police were called to the Target in greater Bluffton Friday morning after a dispute between the manager and and an employee, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Saturday.
The manager told deputies “he had been having an ongoing issue” with the employee and “was going to fire him,” the report said.
The employee “became irate” when asked to “come into the (manager’s) office and talk,” the report said.
As the dispute escalated, the employee began cursing “at customers and causing a scene,” the manager reportedly told deputies. The employee then spit in the manager’s face “and was making hand gestures like he was holding a gun.”
Deputies issued the employee a trespassing notice, which he refused to sign. They then “escorted him from the premises and advise(d) him not to return,” the report said.
