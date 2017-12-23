Burton man swung iPad at a woman’s face. It got worse when he was in the cop car

A local man was arrested Friday evening on a trespassing charge following a disturbance at the Food Lion in Burton in which he allegedly swung his iPad at a woman’s face, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Saturday.
The woman who he swung at reportedly “told him to go away,” which he did. The store manager then walked the apparently intoxicated man out of the Food Lion, the report said.
When deputies arrived, they noted that the man — who had a previous trespassing citation at the same store — smelled of alcohol, “had slurred speech,” and was “unable to stand without swaying.”
The man was arrested for trespassing a placed in a patrol car where he then “unbuckle(d) his safety restraint and urinated” on the way to the Beaufort County Detention Center, the report said.
