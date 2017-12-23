Stock image
Stock image

Crime & Public Safety

Burton man owed money to person he met on Facebook. A month later, that person attacked

By Lucas High

lhigh@islandpacket.com

December 23, 2017 05:00 PM

A Burton man told police he was attacked Friday by someone who solicited roofing services from the him via Facebook, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Saturday.

The victim reported that he did some roofing work for the alleged attacker last month and owed the the man $30 for leftover materials.

The roofer ran into that customer Friday and he was asked about the outstanding debt, according to the report.

The victim told police he gave the man $50 and told him “to keep the change” and have a merry Chistmas, the report said.

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for unlimited digital access to our website, apps, the digital newspaper and more.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

Debt settled, the victim said he saw the man get into a car and thought he had driven away, according the report. But the victim was apparently wrong about the man leaving the area.

A few minutes later, the man he met on Facebook reportedly attacked.

The victim told police he was “grabbed, punched in the face, kneed in the face, and then kicked while on the ground,” the report said.

Deputies noticed “multiple bumps and bruises” to his face and a “cut about his right eye,” according to the report.

When the victim tried to show deputies his attacker’s Facebook profile, “He found that he had been blocked ... and could not pull up his profile.”

The victim’s girlfriend was eventually able to find the profile and showed it to deputies, who will reportedly be “presenting the facts of the case to a judge in an effort to obtain an arrest warrant” for the attacker.

Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas

  Comments  

Videos

More Videos

  • Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames

    Desiree Watson, 19, of Sheldon and her father could do nothing but watch as their family's home burned to the ground on Saturday after a propane heater caused a fire in the living room. This video shows firefighters battling the flames as they engulf the home.

Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames

Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames 0:32

Sheldon teen captures video of her house engulfed in flames
'I blacked out:' Hilton Head bubble wrap killer confesses to murdering girlfriend 2:43

'I blacked out:' Hilton Head bubble wrap killer confesses to murdering girlfriend

A woman was hit by a truck while walking in Bluffton, this is where it happened 0:47

A woman was hit by a truck while walking in Bluffton, this is where it happened

View More Video