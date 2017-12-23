Burton man owed money to person he met on Facebook. A month later, that person attacked

A Burton man told police he was attacked Friday by someone who solicited roofing services from the him via Facebook, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Saturday.
The victim reported that he did some roofing work for the alleged attacker last month and owed the the man $30 for leftover materials.
The roofer ran into that customer Friday and he was asked about the outstanding debt, according to the report.
The victim told police he gave the man $50 and told him “to keep the change” and have a merry Chistmas, the report said.
Debt settled, the victim said he saw the man get into a car and thought he had driven away, according the report. But the victim was apparently wrong about the man leaving the area.
A few minutes later, the man he met on Facebook reportedly attacked.
The victim told police he was “grabbed, punched in the face, kneed in the face, and then kicked while on the ground,” the report said.
Deputies noticed “multiple bumps and bruises” to his face and a “cut about his right eye,” according to the report.
When the victim tried to show deputies his attacker’s Facebook profile, “He found that he had been blocked ... and could not pull up his profile.”
The victim’s girlfriend was eventually able to find the profile and showed it to deputies, who will reportedly be “presenting the facts of the case to a judge in an effort to obtain an arrest warrant” for the attacker.
