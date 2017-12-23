Can you help the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office catch this thirsty thief?

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office is asking for your help in identifying this man who stole a pack of beer from Parker’s gas station on William Hilton Parkway on Hilton Head Island in October.
Around 1:24 a.m. on Oct. 14, the man pictured helped himself to the beer, according to a Sheriff’s Office release.
He is described as being between five foot eight inches to six feet tall, weighing between 150 and 180 pounds.
Anyone with information on the theft is encouraged to contact Cpl. J. Mendicino at (843) 255-3310 or call Beaufort County Dispatch at (843) 524-2777.
Never miss a local story.
You can also contact secret witness at 1-888-CRIME-SC, where there is the possibility of a reward for information leading to an arrest.
Please reference Case 17S221933.
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
Comments