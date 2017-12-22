Bluffton wife wanted estranged husband to stay with her but attacked when he wouldn’t

When a man tried to leave his estranged wife’s Bluffton apartment Thursday evening, she scratched him on the head and face and bit his hand, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
When deputies got to the fire station on Fording Island Road where the man was being treated for his wounds, he said he and his wife had separated and were having relationship issues after he lost his job.
Deputies noted he had lacerations on his face, head and right hand. His right palm appeared to have bite marks, and his windbreaker appeared to be cut along the left side.
The man told deputies earlier that evening, he and his wife went to La Hacienda in Bluffton, and when they came back, an argument began when he tried to leave the apartment. He told deputies he didn’t think it was right to stay with her while they were separated, but she wanted him to, the report said.
She tried to block him from leaving, and he pushed her away, according to the report. That’s when she bit and scratched him.
He eventually got out of the apartment and drove all the way to Georgia before deciding to come back and report the incident because he wanted “his side” documented. The man was later asked if he choked his wife, but he did not wish to respond. He did admit he had been drinking earlier that evening, but did not think he was impaired.
A deputy photographed the man’s injuries. No arrests were made.
Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22
