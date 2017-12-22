Get comfortable. What went down in this Okatie neighborhood needs some explaining

An Okatie man called the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office Wednesday and said he being chased by a man who “might have gang affiliation.”
Then he “abruptly” said he shot his neighbor in the face and hung up. But he didn’t.
When Beaufort County deputies arrived at Albert Lane around 7:45 a.m., Jasper County deputies were already there speaking with a neighbor. The man who called police was walking down the street and would not acknowledge the deputies.
He had his hands down the front of his pants and refused to take them out. Deputies yelled at him to keep his hands visible. The man then turned toward them, raised his middle finger and said “F--- you.”
The man continued to walk away and ignore commands. He was Tased, fell to the ground and was detained.
He would not speak to officers, but had “fits of yelling” in which he threatened Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office personnel.
The brother of the neighbor said he saw the man walking on his family’s property, and when he approached him, the man began to “dance a jig” and then put his index finger to his lips and said “Shhhh.”
When he asked the man what he was doing, he ran.
The man was taken to Beaufort Memorial Hospital for a mental evaluation, and was issued a notice of trespass.
He was admitted for further evaluation and treatment, according to the report.
Alex Kincaid: 843-706-8123, @alexkincaid22
