‘It’s not mine!’ Uninvited couple, suspected drugs found inside in Hilton Head home

An anonymous call about a possible break in led to a woman’s arrest on a cocaine possession charge Sunday after the caller heard voices in a Hilton Head Island home that was supposed to be empty.
The incident was reported around 11 a.m. at a residence on Aiken Place, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report. The caller spoke of hearing the voices of a man and woman on the side of a duplex that was supposed to be empty.
When deputies contacted the property owner, she said that no one should be inside the home. As deputies prepared to enter the home, a man left through the front door and said the home was owned by his aunt and that he was helping her clean the place out, the report said. The man added that his aunt was unaware that he had been staying there with his girlfriend.
The homeowner confirmed the man’s story and said that she did not wish to pursue charges against her nephew, but that she did want him to leave. The girlfriend remained inside and initially did not respond when deputies told her to come out.
Never miss a local story.
When she was threatened with a K-9 unit, the woman came outside. She told deputies she was unaware that she was not welcome at the residence since she had been invited by her boyfriend.
Deputies did a sweep of the home and found a medicine bottle that had no label and a large “crystal rock-like substance” inside. Both the man and the woman said they did not know who the rock belonged to, but the man added that the substance might be “Molly,” a drug similar to MDMA.
A search of the couple’s belongings revealed a digital scale in the man’s possession and a plastic bag containing white powder in the woman’s pocket book, the report said.
The powder tested positive for the presence of cocaine, and the woman was placed under arrest and taken to the Beaufort County Detention Center.
Once she made it to the detention center, the woman was searched again by a corrections officer, who found another plastic bag in the woman’s purse that also contained white powder.
The woman accused the corrections officer of “planting” the bag in her purse before she was processed into the jail.
Caitlin Turner: 843-706-8184, @Cait_E_Turner
happened on Sunday at Aiken Place around 11 a.m.
Comments