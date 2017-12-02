Woman says jewelry was stolen while moving on Hilton Head, police say

A woman told Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office deputies that about 20 pieces of jewelry were stolen while she was moving on Hilton Head Island in October.
The woman said she moved temporarily while the apartment complex she stayed in eliminated a pest problem, a police report states.
The apartment complex paid for movers to relocate her items during the time period, the report states.
Once returning to her apartment, she realized that the jewelry was missing. She told police that some of the items were made of pearls and ivory. She believed the items were stolen by the moving the company.
