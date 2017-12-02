Stock image
Man walks down middle of the Cross Island Parkway with oncoming traffic, police say

By Teresa Moss

December 02, 2017 08:23 PM

The Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office received multiple calls about a person walking down the middle of Cross Island Parkway at about 3 a.m. Friday morning.

Upon arriving sheriff deputies found the man looking over the side of the bridge.

The man was unable to communicate with deputies as he was excessively slurring his words and not using full sentences, the report states. He also smelled strongly of vomit and alcohol, the report states.

Deputies arrested the man for Public Disorderly Conduct.

