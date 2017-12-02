“This is the best I have ever felt,” man says before he ODs in Bluffton, police say

A man stopped breathing after shooting up with a mixture of heroin and meth while parked at a Bluffton gas station, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report.
EMS responded to the Circle K gas station at 1565 Fording Island Road on Friday after a friend called for help, the report states.
NARCAN, a drug used to counter the effects of opioids, was administered by EMS with positive results, the report states.
The friend told police she went with the man to a house on Hilton Head where he purchased a heroin and meth mixture. The two then drove to the gas station where the man injected himself with the drug
Never miss a local story.
“This is the best I have ever felt,” the man said as he started to close his eyes, the friend told police.
Soon after the man became unresponsive and stopped breathing. The friend, who did not have a phone, ran into the gas station and asked the clerk to call 911.
The man was transported to Hilton Head Medical Center for further incident, according to the report.
Teresa Moss: 843-706-8152, @TeresaIPBG
Comments