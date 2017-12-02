She went missing, then her boyfriend. Now there’s a reward if you can help find either

She had just had a fight with her boyfriend, her family said. Signs of a struggle were found in her home. Her phone was found on the side of U.S. 170. It was Dec. 1, 2013, and it was the last time 47-year-old Bluffton resident Margarita Gonzalez-Almazan was seen alive.
Four years later Almazan’s whereabouts are still unknown. Authorities also don’t have conclusive evidence on if she is alive or dead, but they believe that some sort of foul play took place, and that Almazan’s boyfriend, 40-year-old Osman Galicia-Escobedo, was involved, according to a release by the Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office.
Escobedo was last seen several hours after she disappeared on the south side of Savannah with what witnesses described as fingernail scratches down the side of his face, the report said.
Witnesses also said that Escobedo was trying to flee the country, according to the report. He had a ticket flying out of the Savannah/Hilton Head International Airport to Guatemala, but did not board the flight.
Both Escobedo and Almazan’s vehicles were missing following their respective disappearances, the release states, though Almazan’s was found abandoned near the Keller Flea Market in Savannah, only a few miles from where Escobedo was last seen.
The Sheriff’s Office reached out to Federal authorities for help finding Escobedo in Guatemala, but were, according to the release, unable to locate him.
There is a $2,500 reward being offered for information that leads to an arrest in this case.
If you have any information on the whereabouts of either Almazan or Escobedo, you are urged to call Capt. Bob Bromage with the Sheriff’s Office at (843) 255- 3402 or (843) 816-8013, or email him at robertb@bcgov.net.
You can alsoo contact Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC (274-6372).
Michael Olinger: 843-706-8107, @mikejolinger
