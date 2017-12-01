Marquis Green
Crime & Public Safety

Suspect with crack, pills tries to outwit cops with fake name. He picked the wrong name.

By Lucas High

December 01, 2017 09:09 AM

Despite an attempt to fool police with a false name and address, a Bluffton man was arrested Tuesday night on a litany of drug-related charges, according to a Beaufort County Sheriff’s Office report released Thursday.

Deputies pulled over Marquis Green, 24, for a traffic violation on Fording Island Road near Pinckney Colony Road and asked for his drivers license, which Green said he didn’t have with him, the report said.

When asked his name and address, Green reportedly gave police another man’s information.

Unfortunately for Green, the name and address he gave belonged to a person the deputy had stopped the night before, according to the report. After a quick records check, the deputy to “determined Green was lying about his identity,” the report said.

A search of Green’s vehicle yielded “a nearly full aluminum bottle of Bud Light, which was still cold,” as well as more than 20 grams of marijuana, about six grams of suspected crack cocaine, and several types of pills, the report said.

He was arrested on a slew of charges including possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and providing false information to a police officer.

As of Friday morning, Green remained behind bars at the Beaufort County Detention Center.

The total bond amount for Green’s various charges tops $16,500, according to booking documents.

Lucas High: 843-706-8128, @IPBG_Lucas

